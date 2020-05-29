See My Art logo

See My Art, Inc. (SMART) is a 501-C3 non-profit organization that inspires, empowers, validates and supports people with disabilities through art. Established in 2008, SMART has developed local venues as well as an online gallery for displaying art by individuals with disabilities.

Following their vision statement — Opening doors and minds through art for those with disabilities — the SMART mission is focused on using art to empower and inspire. Through its programs and activities SMART artists are provided avenues for personal expression, social empowerment and independence within our communities.

During their annual membership drive, SMART asks that community members consider joining or renewing their SMART membership. All membership levels renew annually on June 1. Community donations are also welcome at any time. 

Each SMART Artist’s life is enriched by providing several public display galleries, maintaining an online gallery for each artist, supporting vendor participation at local events, providing annual graduating high school student scholarships and availability of SMART artist grants. In addition, SMART artists original design note cards are available both online and at several regional retail outlets. 

This year, with focus on public health and wellbeing of artists, members and volunteers, SMART’s special event participation is on hold. However, SMART announces the selection of ten new original card designs, and the “Art to Go” project for Meals on Wheels distribution in Sawyer and Bayfield counties. Updated information on these and other SMART initiatives can be found online at  https://seemyart.us/news/.

Memberships can be acquired online using a credit or debit card on the Support page at www.seemyart.us. A hard copy mail-in membership form can also be downloaded online or requested by email at info@seemyart.us. Contact the organization at SMART, PO Box 562, Cable, WI 54821. Each new or renewing member will receive a See My Art vinyl decal to display as a sign of support.  

To keep up with the latest SMART news, to become a member, make a donation, volunteer, visit artist galleries, find local artist display galleries, purchase cards visit online at www.seemyart.us .  Stay up to date on SMART artists and activities by liking our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SeeMyArtInc/.

