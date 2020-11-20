In consideration of COVID-19 pandemic protocols, See My Art Inc. (SMART) will hold its annual membership meeting Saturday, Dec. 5, in Zoom format that can be found online at www.seemyart.us under the News link.
Current members as well as the general public are invited to attend. See My Art, Inc. (SMART) is a non-profit organization that inspires, empowers, validates and supports people with disabilities through art.
In 2020, participation in SMART special events has been on hold as the focus has been concentrated on the health and well-being of artists, members and general public. However, even though SMART events were on hold the organization launched the stimulating “Art to Go for Meals on Wheels” to actively engage a portion of an older, more vulnerable population during this time of isolation.
The innovative program provides colorful flyers with fun creative activities designed to be shared with socially distanced family, friends and community; delivering something positive and tangible to look forward to on a weekly basis. SMART partnered with the Hayward Senior Resource Center North, Bayfield County Department of Human Services and the CORE Community Resource serving northern Bayfield County to help facilitate the project.
As an end of the year appeal, members and non-members are encouraged to join or renew membership in SMART in a show of support to the vulnerable population serviced by the SMART mission. All membership levels renew annually June 1. Community donations are also welcome at any time.
Memberships can be obtained online using a credit or debit card at www.seemyart.us. A hard copy mail-in membership form also can be downloaded online or requested by email at info@seemyart.us.
Supporters can also contact the organization at SMART, PO Box 562, Cable, WI 54821. Each new or renewing member will receive a See My Art vinyl decal to display as a sign of support.
To keep up with the latest SMART news, to become a member, make a donation, volunteer, visit artist galleries, find local artist display galleries, purchase cards visit online at www.seemyart.us. Stay up to date on SMART artists and activities by liking their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SeeMyArtInc/.
