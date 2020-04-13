Sawyer County public health officials have confirmed a second person in Sawyer County has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).
According to a Sawyer County press release, public health officials have determined that COVID-19 is circulating in Sawyer County. People who are considered close contacts to the confirmed cases have been contacted and are being monitored.
Currently, not everyone is getting tested for the virus, so there are likely unidentified positive cases in the county, according to public health officials. Many people that have COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms; this means that they can spread COVID-19 to others and not even know it.
Public health officials say the most effective means of decreasing the spread of COVID-19 is social or physical distancing — keeping a 6-foot distance from others. The public is also asked to consider wearing a face covering or mask.
The Sawyer County health department continues to urge the public to limit their contacts overall. People need to be in contact with as few people as possible.
In order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Evers enacted the Safer At Home order on March 24. To protect yourself and others please be sure to continue to thoroughly wash hands often, stay home as much as possible and stay home when sick, except to get medical care.
Those who develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the Sawyer County COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934-4518, 7 days a week from 9a.m.-4 p.m.
Sawyer County public health and the local healthcare community have been actively planning and preparing for an increased number of COVID-19 cases and are ready to respond.
All new official case information will be updated at the Sawyer County website: www.sawyercountygov.org/475/ Public-Health; and on Facebook at Sawyer County Health Department.
