Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD... SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...WASHBURN...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...PRICE... NORTHEASTERN BURNETT AND SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 434 PM CDT, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES WEST OF FIFIELD, TO NEAR EXELAND. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH AND BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE POSSIBLE. SNOWFALL WILL BE LIMITED TO LIGHT AMOUNTS BUT THE VISIBILITY MAY DROP QUICKLY TO A HALF MILE AT TIMES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SPOONER, PARK FALLS, HAYWARD, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, ROUND LAKE, TREGO, FIFIELD, CABLE, PRENTICE, WEBSTER, MINONG, STONE LAKE, BIRCHWOOD, BUTTERNUT, WINTER, WEBB LAKE WISCONSIN, AND RADISSON. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.