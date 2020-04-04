Barron County Public Health confirms there are now three positive cases of COVID-19 in Barron County. The two newly positive cases had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive on April 1. All three are isolating at home.
“We closely monitor all potential cases of COVID-19 in the county. Anyone waiting for test results is ordered to stay at home," said Laura Sauve, health officer. "When a lab confirms a positive case, Public Health is immediately notified. It is then Public Health’s job to work with the person and identify any close contacts they have had. Our staff will be in touch with anyone who has been in close contact with a person who tests positive."
The number of people getting sick with COVID-19 continues to grow across the state and country. Social distancing is the only way to slow the spread, the health department said. This means staying home as much as possible. Anyone who must go out should keep at least 6 feet apart from others and wash their hands often.
Barron County Public Health continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers, and Barron County Emergency Management to limit the spread of COVID-19 in area communities.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
> WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
