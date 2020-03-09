Effective at 12:01 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, March 11, all vehicles operating on county trunk highways in Sawyer County will be restricted to 20 tons gross vehicle weight (four tons per axle).

The weight restriction is for all country trunk highways except for County Road B. School buses and trucks hauling milk, fuel and septic are exempt from the seasonal load limits in Sawyer County. A 24-hour notice will be given if a change is necessary due eto the weather.

This notice does not include town roads. Towns post their seasonal road weight limits individually.

