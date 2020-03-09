Effective at 12:01 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, March 11, all vehicles operating on county trunk highways in Sawyer County will be restricted to 20 tons gross vehicle weight (four tons per axle).
The weight restriction is for all country trunk highways except for County Road B. School buses and trucks hauling milk, fuel and septic are exempt from the seasonal load limits in Sawyer County. A 24-hour notice will be given if a change is necessary due eto the weather.
This notice does not include town roads. Towns post their seasonal road weight limits individually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.