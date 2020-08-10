Abigail (Abby) Ladwig

Sawyer County search teams are continuing to search an area near Old Hwy. 70 southwest of Winter Monday Aug. 10, for a 3-year-old girl, Abby Koch, who was reported missing Sunday evening.

The girl’s mother, Lisa Koch, said the child was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday outside her home.

The mother said her daughter had been playing outside and likely wandered off. She said they notified police shortly after they realized she was missing.

The girl has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with sunflowers and was barefoot. She may have followed her dog, Peanut, into the woods. The dog is since then believed to have been located.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, volunteers are being asked to register at Doc Smith Park near the intersection of Park Street and Grove Avenue. At this time, they do have an influx of volunteers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715) 634-4858.

