Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE) has announced that its annual fundraising banquet, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, at the Steakhouse and Lodge, has been postponed due to the coronavirus public health crisis.
Also, the hunter education class that was scheduled to begin March 31 at Hayward Middle School has been postponed until further notice.
However, SCOPE officials said the organization will raffle the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as planned at 10 p.m. Friday, March 27. They asked the public to watch for more details. Raffle tickets are still available at Lori’s Card and Gift in downtown Hayward.
