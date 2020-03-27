School closing makes all families homeschoolers

When Gov. Tony Evers ordered all schools in the state closed on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the parents with kids in public and private schools had to deal with the reality that their kids would be at home for at least two to three weeks.
Three parents, who also work at Hayward Memorial Hospital, talked about what it has been like, so far — to continue working, be a parent and now take on the role of a schoolteacher.
The Suzans
Amy Suzan, who works in human resources at the hospital, has two sons: Ross in eighth grade and Trevor in fifth grade. The boys live half time with her and the other half with her ex-husband.
“Ross doesn’t like it,” she said of the school closing. “He would rather be at school with his friends, and Trevor thinks it is OK. He’s enjoying home more.”
Hayward schools sent all students home with packets of homework to keep the kids busy until April 6. Suzan said Ross has more homework than Trevor but only enough to keep him busy for about an hour and a half a day.
“It does make us talk more about homework and school now that they are home more,” she said.
Suzan looks at teachers’ Facebook pages for advice, and teachers also answer questions via email.
“I know I have friends who are teachers who have posted if anyone needs help to contact them,” she said.
With less than a week at home, she said, her boys are on track with homework.
“The boys are doing good staying on task,” she said. “They don’t want to get behind.”
When Ross is with his dad, who is a surveyor, he works with his dad in the field, while Trevor spends more time at home by himself and does tasks like washing dishes and laundry and even making lunch. Both boys know how to cook for themselves.
“So far they are good but they are probably going to be antsy in not too long, “ Suzan said.
She makes a schedule for the boys when to do laundry, dishes, homework and exercise, such as on the treadmill or play catch or shoot baskets or lift weights or go for a bike ride. But being around each other every day at home also creates more tension.
“They have gotten a little more on each other nerves,” she said.
Because of social distancing, the boys can’t be with their friends, but they do call them and chat online.
Suzan said it has been important to have discussions with her boys about COVID-19 and all the changes.
“We are trying to all work together and work a little better communicating how we are feeling,” she said. “We have spent more time talking about our feelings and what is happening in the world. They miss their friends and try to talk to them on the phone as much as they can.”
Both boys, she said, would rather be back in school and back to normal life.
“I like being in school better because I don’t get as bored,” Ross said.
After April 6, Ross said, the school will send him additional details about new homework assignments.
The Dudleys
Mike Dudley works in the hospital admissions office. His wife also works there as a nurse. Their shifts overlap to allow one of them to be home with their two young boys: Michael, 4, and Wyatt, 2.
Dudley said Michael misses his 4K teacher, but Wyatt, who because of his age had been in daycare and is now just at home, doesn’t seem to mind as much.
“Overall the kids are taking it well,” Dudley said. “We are doing crafts and homework the teachers issued out. Just keeping them busy. It is not as bad as we anticipated.”
Dudley said he and his wife are very careful with social distancing because an older grandparent also is living in the house.
“Michael’s birthday is coming up in May, but he understands that not being able to do what he wants to do is more likely,” he said. “He’s OK with celebrating his birthday later, and Wyatt is off in his own world. He doesn’t care.”
Michael is having a more difficult time not seeing his friends.
“So far he’s taking it OK,” said Dudley. “He understands there is a sickness.”
The Magnusons
Linda Magnuson lives in Winter and works in the hospital’s medical imagery department. Her 6-year old son Adrian is in kindergarten in Winter and Alrik, 3, would normally be in daycare part of the day but now is home with Adrian all day.
“It’s been pretty hard because daycare shut down, too,” Linda said.
She works part time and her husband, a master electrician who works with robotics in Mellen, works full time.
“We’ve been doing activity packets that Adrian’s teacher gave him to keep his mind active,” she said. “You don’t want them to get bored.”
Like Suzan, Magnuson consults a teacher’s Facebook page where the teacher sometimes posts live stream presentations.
For students in Winter, schoolwork has not been mandatory but that could change soon, she said. One issue that has emerged is that when Adrian is trying to do homework his little brother sometimes wants to play and interrupt.
“They fight a lot,” she said. “They are realizing they haven’t gone anywhere and have asked if grandma can come over. They are really used to seeing their grandparents quite a bit, and we told them to stay away for a while.”
The boys understand why they can’t see their grandparents right now, but it is still difficult for them and have resorted to using Facetime as a substitute.
“Adrian drew a picture for one of his grandparents today and we talk on the phone and that helps,” she said, “but it is hard when they are used to seeing them.”
Magnuson believes it will become harder for her boys the longer they are home and can’t be with their friends.
“We were walking the other day and one of my son’s classmates shouted out his bedroom window, and they were talking over the yard, and you could tell they wanted to hang out,” she said. “We all know it is going to be difficult as we get further into this.”
Like all families, she said, hers just wants some normalcy, but with each new pandemic order there is more stress and less normalcy.
“Today was the first day I had to spend with my kids since this all blew up and I was just fumbling through it and hoping it doesn’t last too long,” she said.
On Monday, Magnuson was looking forward to a Facetime visit with her sister and her children so the cousins could talk to each other and giggle across screens.
“We are not going to be face-to-face, but you can hear the laughter and it feels face-to-face,” she said.
For a while, it might feel a little more like normal.
