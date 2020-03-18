During their Monday, March 16, meeting at the HACIL Charter School building, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education learned additional details of how the district is grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 virus public health crisis.
As announced this week, Hayward Schools are closed from March 18 through April 13 and all practices and events and access to school property are canceled, as the district and state seek to limit the virus’s spread.
‘There’s a virus going around,” said Supt. Craig Olson. “I think we have a good plan, which includes all of our staff. They are a very flexible group of people and our community is understanding. We all agree that the biggest thing we can do is communicate clearly and concisely with a systemic message.”
Olson said that during the school closure, parents can sign up and students can receive free school lunches and breakfasts delivered to their homes at their regular bus pickup locations 11 a.m-1p.m. March 19-20, March 23-27 and April 1-3, or they can get food at the high school drive-through at the same time and days.
The district operates a virtual school and teachers are able to provide academic and enrichment opportunities online, Olson added.
Athletics and activities director Billy O’Brien said that spring sports practices—which are currently suspended due to the closing of school—will resume when students return to school on April 14, and the first competitions will begin a week after that. He will meet with other Heart O’ North Conference athletics directors to reschedule games and meets.
Hurricane track team members were practicing for a week and open gyms were held for students in other sports before all school activities were suspended.
Kelly Ryder, the district’s curriculum and programs coordinator, said HHS juniors could take the ACT (American College Test) Tuesday, March 17 at the high school, or on a make-up day if they choose.
The state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) announced that they will waive the mandated hours of instruction for those school districts that request it.
Additionally, the DPI is “aggressively pursuing” a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education as it relates to mandated testing and assessments. “The DPI will work with the Wisconsin State Legislature and Gov. Evers regarding suspending state testing requirements this spring due to the unprecedented circumstances, the DPI said. Discussions will continue around the potential impact these policy changes have with regard to the DPI’s annual Accountability Report Cards.”
HACIL report
HACIL charter school director Crystal Hexum welcomed the board to the school’s facility, which is next to Retreat Home Furniture and close to Walmart.
She said their 250 students, who reside as far away as Superior and La Crosse, don’t attend physically every day, but attend online. They come to the facility one or two days a week for enrichment classes or events such as a talent show.
Northern Waters Environmental School Board President Jennifer Wellauer said the charter school staff is putting together a website with enrichment options for students to continue to continue their learning and projects.
Actions taken
In new business, the board:
• Approved the tentative school calendar for 2020-21. It calls for the first days of school for students to be Sept. 1-3 (before Labor Day).
• Approved the annual renewal of the Hayward Co-op girls hockey agreement with six other school districts.
• Approved the renewal of the Hayward wrestling co-op with the Northwood school district.
• Approved a Request for Proposals for long-term facilities planning.
• Accepted the resignations of high school assistant track coach Bernard Taylor and assistant girls soccer coach Jucival Dos Santos;
• Voted to hire David Teran and Tim Stilwell as assistant girls soccer coaches.
• Voted to hire Emily Wilkie as assistant track coach.
• Voted to hire Tom Heinrich, Joe Dieckman and Dalton Hessel as assistant baseball coaches. Stacey Hessel (Dalton’s mother) abstained from the vote.
• Approved the recommended transfer of Jared Phillips from seventh grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher to sixth grade ELA teacher.
•Approved a social media contract.
• Voted to amend and re-state the Mid-America Administrative and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA). The language states employees with 15 or more years of service can access this after retirement or separation.
Supt. Olson announced the following recent donations to the schools:
• More than 100 sweatshirts to grades 3-12 from the Hayward Lions Club;
• Airtime from WRLS Radio for the Wisconsin Singers;
• Sub sandwiches and wraps from Don Johnson Motors to all schools during conferences and in-services.
Dr. Harry Malcolm, finance committee chairman, said they received an initial proposal for employee health insurance renewal with a 17% increase in cost. More information will be presented at the committee’s April meeting on “something that’s good for (employees) but affordable for us.”
HMS forensics
Hayward Middle School forensics team members spoke to the board about their experiences and the value of forensics. All the students earned blue ribbons at the state meet this year. They thanked their coaches, Mimi Dahlby and Geri Muller, for “pushing us out of our bubble and helping us step out of our comfort zone.”
The forensics students are: sixth graders Liesel Kuehl and Miya McKay, play acting; sixth grader Phoenix Richards, prose; seventh grader Lydia Breezee, play acting; seventh grader Jonathan Hankins, poetry; seventh grader Maggie Isackson, solo acting; seventh graders Leigha Krym, James Lawrence and Arnica North, play acting; and eighth graders Jake Allen, Arianna Cagney, Alayna Carlson, Grason Crust, Samantha Diedrich, Misty Ewer, Mackenzie Forrester, Riley Gould, Emma Kuczenski and Katrina Schulte, play acting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.