Winter plowing season has arrived in Sawyer County and the highway department would like to remind citizens of the snow and ice control policies and procedures.
The highway department is responsible for snow and ice control on 229 miles of county roads and 162 miles of state highways. There are three shops from which employees are dispatched: Hayward, Radisson, and Winter. There are nine county road plow routes and six state highway plow routes. In larger storms a motorgrader responds out of each of the three shops.
Along with the winter season, the highway department must also deal with the effects of COVID-19. The department is adequately staffed heading into this winter season, but COVID-19 may present some challenges to that. In the event there is an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees, the department has established procedures that may include some minor reduction in services, partnering with other counties or using towns to assist in snow removal.
All state trunk highways within Sawyer County fall under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 18-hour coverage rule. This means that snow and ice control will be provided for up to 18 hours, from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. These times may vary slightly with specific storms. The county trunk highways are maintained at near the same level as the state, with response time being slightly behind the state.
During snowplowing operations, the highway department reminds motorists that there is a state law that prohibits vehicles from following closer than 200 feet behind a plow (when speed limit is 35 mph or greater). This law does not apply to when you are initiating a pass, but rather to vehicles who maintain the close distance for one mile or longer. For speed limits less than 35 mph the mandatory distance is reduced to 75 feet.
During snow removal operations it is necessary for the operator of the plow to move fast enough to allow the snow to roll off the barrel of the plow. As a result, in times of heavy snow there may be damage to mailboxes. It is the highway department’s policy that we do not replace or repair mailboxes damaged by the force of snow. Should the county equipment physically damage the mailbox, the highway department will make the necessary repairs.
When you encounter an oncoming snow plow operator we ask that you move over as much as possible so that the operator can clear the centerline of the road.
Snow plow operators do not maliciously block private driveways with snow. It is something they regret but something that is entirely unavoidable. The highway department requests that property owners do not place, or allow to be placed, snow from their driveway onto a public highway. This includes plowing across the public highway, which creates a hazard to the motoring public. It is a violation of Wisconsin Statute 86.07 and is punishable by a possible fine, imprisonment, or both.
There are also a few tips that will aid in your winter driving:
• Clear snow and ice from all windows, lights and the roof of the vehicle.
• Do not get overconfident if driving a 4-by-4 vehicle. Ice is ice no matter what you’re driving.
• Leave plenty of room for stopping; look farther ahead than you normally do.
• Use brakes carefully, brake early, and do not pump anti-lock brakes.
• Watch for slippery bridge decks even when the main roadway is clear.
• Trucks are heavier than cars and take longer to stop, so avoid cutting in front of them.
• Pay attention — stay alert and sober. Please don’t drink and drive. Alcohol will only enhance your inability to drive in adverse conditions.
