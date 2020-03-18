Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE) has announced that its annual fundraising banquet, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Also, the hunter education class that was scheduled to begin March 31 at Hayward Middle School has been postponed until further notice.
SCOPE's annoucement follows.
"Governor Evers has just mandated the Dept. of Health & Human Services to ban group gatherings larger than 50 people. We have no choice but to postpone our fundraising event planned for March 27. Formal communication will be sent out to all of our sponsors. We will, however, raffle off the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as planned on Friday, March 27 at 10 p.m. Stay tuned for details. Tickets are available still at Lori's Card & Gift!
"Under the direction of the Wisconsin DNR, our Hunter Education course starting on March 31 has also been postponed until further notice."
