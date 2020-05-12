In appreciation for all local first responders, Hayward’s Armstrong Insurance Agency, partnering with Erie Insurance, will offer a free curbside pickup lunch to all Sawyer County first responders at Lynn’s Custom Meats and Catering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
During the Wisconsin Safer at Home order created by COVID-19, our first responders to accidents and emergencies, including EMTs, paramedics, police officers and firefighters, are essential workers that continue to work to keep us safe. Armstrong Insurance Agency and Erie Insurance would like to thank them for their service.
