Sawyer County voters gave the edge to Republican candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election, including Donald Trump for President and Tom Tiffany for 7th District Congressman.
With all precincts reporting, the preliminary totals from Sawyer County voters are:
President, Vice-President: Donald Trump, Mike Pence (Republican), 5,883; Joe Biden, Kamala Harris (Democrat), 4,494.
Seventh District Congressional Representative; Thomas Tiffany (R), incumbent, 5,891; Tricia Zunker (D), 4,443. Tiffany won re-election in the district with 61 percent of the vote.
87th State Assembly District Representative: James Edming (R), incumbent, 5,374; Richard Pulcher (D), 3,585. Edming was re-elected in the district.
74th State Assembly District Representative: James Bolen, (R), 702; Beth Meyers (D), incumbent, 547. Meyers was re-elected in the district.
The voters also elected four Sawyer County government officers, of whom three are incumbents. All were unopposed on the ballot. The vote totals are: Bruce Poquette, district attorney, 7,686; Lynn Fitch, county clerk, 7,997; Dianne Ince, county treasurer, 8,092; and Paula Chisser, register of deeds, 7,988.
