During the ongoing Coronavirus public health emergency, Sawyer County departments will remain staffed but precautionary measures are being taken, Sawyer County Administrator Tom Hoff announced Thursday, March 19.
The county continues to take precautionary steps to protect the health and safety of the community by mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), as provided through guidance from Public Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of now, the Sawyer County Courthouse will remain open with restricted public access. The County is asking people to consider whether they actually need to physically visit county facilities in order to accomplish their business.
Public access to the Courthouse will be restricted to those:
•having any business with the Circuit Court.
•meeting with County staff after having obtained an appointment.
•attending a publicly-noticed meeting.
The Sawyer County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight will take place as scheduled.
There are alternative methods to connect with Sawyer County departments that will enable business to get accomplished in a timely manner, while helping to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
First, go to Sawyer County’s web site (www.sawyercountygov.org). If you are unable to find what you are looking for on the website, please call the department you wish to contact as they may be able to assist you either over the phone or by email. Finally, if necessary, staff could schedule a face-to-face meeting with you in order to better suit your needs.
This notice does not pertain to the Sawyer County Circuit Court System. If you have questions or business with the court, please contact the appropriate number using this guide (https://www.sawyercountygov.org/164/Circuit-Court).
Sawyer County reminds everyone that if you are coughing or sick, or otherwise exhibiting symptoms, please remain home and do not come to county facilities. In addition, we encourage the practice of social distancing. That means avoiding ‘close contact’ with people who are sick – ‘close contact’ means coming within six feet of an individual.
Based on CDC and DHS guidance, State and local officials will continue to implement additional community safety measures as required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.