From the start of the COVID-19 virus—now in a pandemic stage—senior citizens have been identified as its most vulnerable group. The older the person the higher the risk for death, particularly in older adults with underlying health conditions.
On Tuesday, March 17 all five senior center sites in Sawyer County closed indefinitely—Hayward, Stone Lake, Exeland, Winter and Spider Lake.
Executive Director Wenonah “Joey” Johnson told the Record she met with staff on Sunday, March 15 to put together a plan for dealing with the issues so critical to this population. The following summarizes what their plan includes:
Home delivered meals, i.e., Meals on Wheels will continue. The menu will be subject to change based on availability of supplies, and delays may occur but the meals will be delivered.
Johnson said on average 75 meals, congregate and home-delivered, are made daily from the Hayward site. Other sites prepare, on average 25-30 daily.
Seniors may request a carry out meal for pick up with 24-hour notice and pick up between noon and 12:30 p.m. at the senior center.
On Monday of this week, Johnson said seniors at lunch were respectful and understanding of the plan, with many signing up for carry out or delivery.
There will be no congregate meals until further notice.
All health promotion classes, cards, Bingo and all meetings at all the Senior Center sites and off-site are canceled until further notice.
The Senior Resource Center bus will offer limited service. Call (715) 634-3000 to schedule rides.
Intense, deep cleaning, along with regular daily cleaning will continue.
A local group has offered to assist with answering phones and shopping for seniors. If you need grocery delivery, call (715) 634-3000.
“Site managers and staff are all on board with the plan. We are trying to be proactive, versus reactive,” Johnson said, adding that they will keep everyone updated as the situation changes.
Check their Facebook page, Senior Resource Center, Sawyer County, and feel free to contact any of the sites at their usual number, Johnson said.
