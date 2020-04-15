Sawyer County Highway Commissioner Gary Gedart has listed the following construction projects on county trunk highways for the 2020 season:
County Road B
4.6 miles between River Road at West Fork of Chippewa River to Hemlock Haven Road: Two inches of hot mix overlay, placement of shoulder gravel, and pavement marking.
County Road H
2.3 miles from Ashegon Fire Lane to Blueberry Lake Road: Pulverizing the existing pavement, replacing all cross drain culvert pipes, placement of 3.5 inches of hot mix asphalt pavement with 3-foot gravel shoulders. The road will be open for travel with only minor delays expected.
County Road K
1.7 miles between County Road B and State Highway 77: Two inches of hot mix overlay, placement of shoulder gravel, and pavement marking.
County Road CC
1.33 miles between Tiger Musky Road and Sandy Point Road: Two inches of hot mix overlay, placement of shoulder gravel, and pavement marking.
County Road E
1.93 miles between Wilkie Road and County Road K: Two inches of hot mix overlay, placement of shoulder gravel, and pavement marking.
County Road E
2.2 miles between Victory Heights Road and Jonan’s Road: Two inches of hot mix overlay, placement of shoulder gravel, and pavement marking.
CTH NN at Worlds End Road
This project consists of replacing the three existing culvert pipes on CTH NN at Worlds End Road. The existing culvert pipes are deteriorating and starting to fail.
Cooper Engineering of Rice Lake has been contracted to perform the design and permitting of these culvert pipes. The completion of this project is dependent on adequate funding remaining in the construction budget. The project will necessitate closing of the roadway for two to three days. A signed detour will be provided for the motoring public.
