The Relay For Life of Sawyer County has concluded its 2020 campaign, and co-chairs Joan Ackerman and Kym Kirk have announced that the Relay raised more than $31,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Though this is slightly less than last year's total, even in these uncertain times the Relay was able to double the goal originally set for the 2020 Relay. Due to the circumstances, creative fundraising was needed, including holding the 5K run-walk virtually.
The co-chairs thanked everyone who supported the Relay For Life of Sawyer County. Sponsors of the 2020 Relay included Steve and Karen Menke, Barb Sealey, Chequamegon and Hayward Lions Clubs, First Lutheran Church, Northwest Relic Riders Vintage Snowmobile Club, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chippewa Valley Bank, Peoples Bank Midwest, Hayward Area Community Hospital & Water’s Edge and Grace Lutheran Church.
The Relay For Life of Sawyer County is in the process of starting its 2021 campaign, with the first fundraiser for 2021 to be the second annual Ski and Snowshoe event on Jan. 31.
