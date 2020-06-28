Friday, June 26. Sawyer County recorded two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases or person with COVID-19 in the county to 12.

On Thursday, June 25, Sawyer County Public Health reported its 10th case. 

The ninth cases was reported on June 9.

On Friday, June 26, Sawyer County Public Health reported 12 positive cases with eight recovered. A recovered case is a person who is out of isolation and it has been at least 30 days since the onset of symptoms.

To date, there have been 1,723 negative cases – the number of persons who have tested negative for COVID-19.

A Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline has expanded days of operation and will now be open 7 days per week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The purpose of this hotline is to help identify people in our community who may be appropriate for coronavirus testing.

All individuals who have any of the following respiratory symptoms – cough, fever or shortness of breath –  should call the hotline at (715) 934-4518.

 

