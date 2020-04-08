Wednesday, April 8, Sawyer County Public Health Officer, Julia Lyons, is confirming that one person in Sawyer County has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
The individual has been notified and is currently at home in isolation. County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and are contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with.
Sawyer County Public Health encourages community members to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home order and stay at home as much as possible. In addition, people should continue to practice proper hygiene to avoid getting sick.
Everyone is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms and if you develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath please call the Sawyer County COVID -19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934- 4518. The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has expanded hours of availability. Their team is ready to assist you 7 days a week from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. If you are designated for testing, an appointment will be provided on where to report for curbside testing.
Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members and tribal employees will be scheduled for curbside testing at the LCO Health Center and all other county residents will be scheduled at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
“Sawyer County Public Health is ready to respond to an increased number of cases,” said Lyons. “We will continue to work with the Lac Courte Oreilles Health Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and our local partners to make sure that our community remains safe and healthy. Community updates related to the Public Health’s response of the COVID-19 are provided on a daily basis and will be posted on the county’s website at www.sawyercountygov.org on the COVID -19 webpage.
Sawyer County Public Health will continue to monitor and follow up with individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Additionally they will be working with all local, state, tribal and federal partners and local health care providers who are committed to continue to limit the spread of the COVID -19 in our community.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information on COVID-19 follow Sawyer County Public Health’s website for official information: https://sawyercountygov.org/475/Public- Health and the Wisconsin DHS: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.