Sawyer County Courthouse

As of now, the Sawyer County Courthouse will remain open with restricted public access.

However, people are being asked to consider whether they actually need to physically visit county facilities in order to accomplish their business.

Public access to the courthouse will be restricted to:

• Those who have any business with the circuit court.

• Those who are scheduled to meet with county staff after having obtained an appointment.

• Those who are attending a publicly noticed meeting.

Alternatives

There are alternative methods to connect with Sawyer County departments in a timely manner, while helping to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

First, go to Sawyer County’s web site (www.sawyercountygov.org). If unable to find what one is looking for on the website, then call the department that may be able to assist either over the phone or by email.

Finally, if necessary, staff could schedule a face-to-face meeting.

Circuit court

This notice does not pertain to the Sawyer County Circuit Court System. Court numbers are available at https://www.sawyercountygov.org/164/Circuit-Court.

Caution

Sawyer County reminds everyone that if they are coughing or sick or otherwise exhibiting symptoms, to remain home and do not come to county facilities.

In addition, practice social distancing, staying at least six feet from others.

Based on CDC and DHS guidance, state and local officials will continue to implement additional community safety measures as required.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments