As of now, the Sawyer County Courthouse will remain open with restricted public access.
However, people are being asked to consider whether they actually need to physically visit county facilities in order to accomplish their business.
Public access to the courthouse will be restricted to:
• Those who have any business with the circuit court.
• Those who are scheduled to meet with county staff after having obtained an appointment.
• Those who are attending a publicly noticed meeting.
Alternatives
There are alternative methods to connect with Sawyer County departments in a timely manner, while helping to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
First, go to Sawyer County’s web site (www.sawyercountygov.org). If unable to find what one is looking for on the website, then call the department that may be able to assist either over the phone or by email.
Finally, if necessary, staff could schedule a face-to-face meeting.
Circuit court
This notice does not pertain to the Sawyer County Circuit Court System. Court numbers are available at https://www.sawyercountygov.org/164/Circuit-Court.
Caution
Sawyer County reminds everyone that if they are coughing or sick or otherwise exhibiting symptoms, to remain home and do not come to county facilities.
In addition, practice social distancing, staying at least six feet from others.
Based on CDC and DHS guidance, state and local officials will continue to implement additional community safety measures as required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.