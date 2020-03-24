Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Max Wolter announced that with the assistance of local guide and outdoor program host John Myhre, he is offering the annual Sawyer County Fisheries Forum  on line.

The forum can be accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc-91pZLQ90&t=493s.

 The forum originally was scheduled in-person at Hayward High School Tuesday evening, March 24, but that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions and school closings.

