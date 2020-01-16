The Sawyer County Fair Board will host its annual fair social from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Flat Creek Inn on Highway 27 in Hayward. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. The $10 admission fee includes fair food and fun. The event will include raffles, a silent auction and a live auction — all with an old-fashioned fair theme.

All proceeds will go toward Sawyer County Fair expenses.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments