The Sawyer County Fair Board will host its annual fair social from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Flat Creek Inn on Highway 27 in Hayward. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome. The $10 admission fee includes fair food and fun. The event will include raffles, a silent auction and a live auction — all with an old-fashioned fair theme.
All proceeds will go toward Sawyer County Fair expenses.
