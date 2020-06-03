Deputy's memorial vandalized

A monument to the late Sheriff's Deputy Michael Villiard in Couderay was vandalized by fire on June 2.

A memorial monument to the late Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Villiard on Hwy. 27-70 in the Village of Couderay was damaged by fire Tuesday night, June 2.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that shortly after 10:30 p.m. June 2, Sawyer County deputies were dispatched to a fire complaint in the Village of Couderay.  While responding, they were informed that the memorial for Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard had been lit on fire.  Once deputies arrived on scene, they located evidence indicating the memorial had been intentionally set on fire. The fire was extinguished.

“The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the person or people responsible for this cowardly act,” Mrotek stated.  “If you have any information, please contact Sawyer County Dispatch at 715-634-5213.  Information can also be given on the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office website at www.sawyersheriff.org  Anonymous tips are welcome.”

Deputy Michael Villiard was killed in a crash in the line of duty on July 9, 1998, while responding to an emergency call.

