As of Tuesday morning, June 30, the Sawyer County Public Health web page shows there have been 12 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in the county and of the 12, nine have recovered, with no deaths.
A recovered case is a person who is out of isolation and it has been at least 30 days since the onset of symptoms.
Up until June 9, there had been nine positive cases recorded, and then on Thursday, June 25 the 10th case was discovered from a test conducted as a condition prior to a medical procedure. The 10th case had no symptoms prior to testing.
On Friday, June 26, two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total up to 12.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,807 cases have been reported negative. Each case represents one person and some persons have had more than one test.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons predicted the number of positive cases would go up after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order on May 13 that was set expire May 26.
The court ruling essentially opened up the state without any legal requirements for social distancing or controlling the size of crowds in public spaces.
However, many businesses and municipalities have followed COVID-19 guidelines regarding best practices.
On May 19, there were only four positives in Sawyer County. Even though 12 represents a three-fold increase, it’s still a relatively low number compared to other counties in the state, but higher than some neighboring counties where the number of positives has barely ticked up since the first recorded positive, including Washburn County with 4, Bayfield and Ashland counties with 3 and Price County with 2.
However, similar to Sawyer County, Rusk County has 11 positives.
Local counties with higher populations and also a higher number of positives include Barron County with 34 and Douglas County with 24.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) considers Sawyer County a “low” activity county for COVID-19 based on the “burden,” total number of cases per 100,000 residents the last two weeks, and “trajectory,” the percent change of the number of positives in the last two weeks.
Rusk and Barron counties are considered “medium” activity counties.
Testing
A Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline has expanded days of operation and will now be open 7 days per week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The purpose of this hotline is to help identify people in our community who may be appropriate for coronavirus testing.
All individuals who experience the symptoms of coughing, fever, or shortness of breath, should call the hotline at 715-934-4518.
