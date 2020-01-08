Sawyer County Board District Nine incumbent supervisor Brian Bisonette has announced that he is not running for re-election this spring, but did not file a notification of noncandidacy or nomination papers. Therefore the deadline for candidates to file for election in that district has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, according to County Clerk Carol Williamson.

District Nine consists of the Town of Bass Lake Wards 3 and 4.

The candidates who filed for election to the Sawyer County Board in the April 7 spring election by the deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, are as follows:

District One: Dale Schleeter (incumbent).

District Two: Jesse Boettcher, Dee Judd. The incumbent, Kathy McCoy, is not running for re-election.

District Three: Tweed Shuman (incumbent).

District Four: Troy Morgan (incumbent).

District Five: James Schlender Jr. (incumbent).

District Six: Marc Helwig (incumbent).

District Seven: Tom Duffy Sr. (incumbent).

District Eight: Bruce Paulsen (incumbent)

District Nine: Susie Taylor (filing deadline is extended to Jan. 10). Incumbent Brian Bisonette is not running for re-election.

District 10: Mike Maestri, Chuck Van Etten. The incumbent, Elaine Nyberg, is not running for re-election.

District 11: Dale Olson, Randy Neumann. The incumbent, James Bassett, is not running for re-election.

District 12: Dawn Petit (incumbent).

District 13: Ron Kinsley (incumbent).

District 14: Ron Buckholtz (incumbent).

District 15: Helen Dennis (incumbent).

