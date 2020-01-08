Sawyer County Board District Nine incumbent supervisor Brian Bisonette has announced that he is not running for re-election this spring, but did not file a notification of noncandidacy or nomination papers. Therefore the deadline for candidates to file for election in that district has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, according to County Clerk Carol Williamson.
District Nine consists of the Town of Bass Lake Wards 3 and 4.
The candidates who filed for election to the Sawyer County Board in the April 7 spring election by the deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, are as follows:
District One: Dale Schleeter (incumbent).
District Two: Jesse Boettcher, Dee Judd. The incumbent, Kathy McCoy, is not running for re-election.
District Three: Tweed Shuman (incumbent).
District Four: Troy Morgan (incumbent).
District Five: James Schlender Jr. (incumbent).
District Six: Marc Helwig (incumbent).
District Seven: Tom Duffy Sr. (incumbent).
District Eight: Bruce Paulsen (incumbent)
District Nine: Susie Taylor (filing deadline is extended to Jan. 10). Incumbent Brian Bisonette is not running for re-election.
District 10: Mike Maestri, Chuck Van Etten. The incumbent, Elaine Nyberg, is not running for re-election.
District 11: Dale Olson, Randy Neumann. The incumbent, James Bassett, is not running for re-election.
District 12: Dawn Petit (incumbent).
District 13: Ron Kinsley (incumbent).
District 14: Ron Buckholtz (incumbent).
District 15: Helen Dennis (incumbent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.