The Sawyer County Ambulance will offer free inspections of all automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) within the county by the end of the year.
Any business that may have an AED in their business may call the Sawyer County Ambulance service at (715) 634-4788 to schedule a free inspection to make certain batteries are at full charge and the defibrillator pads have not expired. Ambulance personnel will offer advice and assistance about purchasing new pads if they have expired.
Sawyer County Ambulance stresses the importance of early defibrillation with patients who have gone into cardiac arrest and appreciates area businesses that have purchased AED for their workplace. And in an effort to save as many lives as possible in the county, the service will help business owners make sure their AEDs will function properly if needed.
