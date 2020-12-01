Hunters harvested 867 bucks in Sawyer County during the 2020 nine-day gun season, a 3.5 percent increase over the 838 bucks taken during the 2019 nine-day season, according to Department of Natural Resources preliminary registration figures released Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Hunters also harvested 832 antlerless deer in Sawyer County during the nine-day season in 2020, a 46.7 percent increase over the 567 antlerless deer harvested in the 2019 season. The total number of deer taken in 2020 was 1,699, an increase of 20.9 percent over the 1,404 taken in 2019.
In the Northern Forest Zone, hunters took 16,936 bucks, an increase of 4.7 percent over the same period last year. The total harvest this year was 29,196 deer in the Northern Forest.
Also of interest is that 790 bucks were taken in the pre-gun archery season in Sawyer County, an increase of 31.2 percent over last year.
“Hunting conditions were pretty good" during the nine-day gun season. We did have a snap of poor weather opening weekend Sunday, with some snow creating low visibility. Otherwise, snow and cold temps were limited,” said Josh Spiegel, DNR wildlife biologist for Sawyer County.
“Locally and statewide, hunting pressure appeared to be very good and steady. Traditional ‘hunting camps’ appeared to be variable, with folks traveling to northern Wisconsin, but there seemed to be more individuals locally hunting from family cabins, seasonal homes, etc.
“Greatest harvest, hunting pressure, and shooting occurred over opening weekend, without surprise,” Spiegel said. “Wednesday mid-week appeared to be the lowest activity day.
“Deer activity seemed to be variable. This is a common trend, as bucks have moved out of the rutting process and into the rest and recovery stage. Deer activity also declined throughout the season, with continued hunter pressure in the forests.
“Statewide, there were eight hunting related incidents, one of which was a fatality. Breaking down the incidents, four were during deer drives, three were self-inflicted, and two were classified as ‘Other.’
Local CWD kiosks appeared to be utilized at a fair level but the Carcass Disposal Dumpster located at D&E Custom Butchering and Smokehouse in Hayward looked to get really good public use, Spiegel said. The dumpster will be available for the general public to utilize with deer carcass or waste disposal until Jan. 4, 2021. The dumpster is located at 15989 Nursery Road in Hayward, off Highway 63 South.
Statewide hunting license sales to date are up 3.5%. Gun season sales were down 1.5%, but conservation patron and sportsman license were both up significantly. This has followed the trend with other WDNR license sales in 2020.
Annually, hunters spend $2.5 billion in Wisconsin. Deer hunting has a $1 billion annual economic impact. Wisconsin is ranked second among stats in the number of residents and non-resident hunters.
Now it’s onto muzzleloader season, with late antlerless season to follow, Spiegel said.
