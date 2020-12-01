Sawyer buck harvest down 8 percent for 2020 gun season
Hunters harvested 421 bucks in Sawyer County during the 2020 nine-day gun season, a an 8.3 percent decline from the 459 bucks taken during the 2019 nine-day season, according to Department of Natural Resources preliminary registration figures released Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Hunters also harvested 322 antlerless deer during the 2020 nine-day season in Sawyer County, a 35.3 percent increase from the 238 taken last year. The total deer harvest of 743 deer this year is an increase of 6.6 percent from last year.
Some harvest figures in other area counties are: (2020 bucks-antlerless; 2019 bucks-antlerless):
Ashland County: 208-81 vs. 247-70.
Bayfield County: 702-294 vs. 774-414.
Burnett County: 798-614 vs. 868-577.
Washburn County: 695-572 vs. 459-238.
Price County: 517-241 vs. 564-286.
Rusk County: 671-578 vs. 705-411.
The overall deer harvest totals for the Northern Forest counties is 8,879 bucks (down 10 percent from the 9,866 taken in 2019) and 4,706 antlerless (down 5.7 percent from last year).
