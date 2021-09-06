Samuel James “Jim” Probyn was born July 4, 1935, in Detroit, the third of four children born to Elizabeth (Engel) Probyn and Wilfred Probyn. At age 15 his family moved to rural Livonia, Michigan, and Jim enjoyed working at a horse rental stable and playing donkey basketball in high school. Following graduation, he spent four years at Laurance Tech College. Following graduation, he was hired by Sunbeam Corporation as a sales rep and traveled throughout the U.S. in this position. He married Helen Fry in 1956 and they had one child, Joy Ann. They eventually settled in Colorado until their marriage ended seven years later.
During the early stages of the Vietnam War he worked for a civilian contractor with the U.S. government. He received injuries and while recuperating in the hospital he met his future wife, Ginger, and they settled in Texas, where he established his own business “Quick Copy.” When their business sold, Jim and his wife parted and after a few years he moved to Hayward to live with his sister. He was a great help to her and they enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and friends.
Jim was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and made many new friends. He sustained a severe head injury from a fall and lived at Water’s Edge Care Center under the tender care of staff, especially Erica Kosterman and Denise Rogers, and so many other nursing home staff until his gentle passing on Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 86.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyllis Manar; brother, Donald; and his daughter, Joy Ann.
Jim is survived by his sister, Sharron; granddaughter, Rebecca (Daniel) Rodriguez; great-granddaughter, Laura Grace Rodriguez, age 7; and many nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Service were held at First Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating, with a light lunch served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
