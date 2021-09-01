Samuel “Jim” Probyn, 86, of Hayward passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

A full obituary will run in next week’s edition of the paper.

A memorial service will be held for Jim at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

