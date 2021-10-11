Samuel Bearheart-Smith

Samuel M. Bearheart-Smith, 34, of Superior died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home.
Samuel Merrill Bearheart-Smith was born May 30, 1987, in Hayward, the son of Jerome Smith and Beverly Bearheart. He resided and worked in Superior.
He is survived by his wife Candice; daughter, Alayah; son, Lakota Bearheart; mother, Beverly Bearheart; father, Jerome Smith; sisters, Jane and Agnes; brothers, Henry (Courtney), Charles, Thomas, John Sr. Redhorse and Jim; siblings, Bobby, Adam Echeverria, Paul Tusa, Kristy Lee Hosé, Falon Booker, Ben Cleveland, Stella Bearheart and Luke Bearheart; aunts, Barbara Lablanc, Roberta Bearheart, Donna Lictin, Katie Livingston, Sherri Debrot, Cindy Thayer, Michelle Kingfisher, Melissa Thayer and Lisa Thayer; uncles, Henry, Donnie, Lawrence, James, Dean, Tom Smith and Mark Thayer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Ed Bearheart, Myrtle Smith and Frank Taylor.
Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Charles Bearheart, Lakota Bearheart, Thomas Bearheart, Nick Miller, Donovan Morrow, Dusty Morrow and Zach Trepania.
Casket bearers were Henry Bearheart, Bobby Echeverria, Jim Miller, James Smith, Mark Thayer and Don White.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.