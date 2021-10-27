Our Heavenly Father called Ruth Marie (Johnson) Ricci home on Oct. 22, 2021, at the age of 83.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29, 1938, to Morris and Viola (Brand) Johnson, Ruth was a longtime resident of Rice Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Edmund “Ed” Ricci.
Ruth attended Carleton College and the University of Minnesota, where she graduated with honors and a teaching degree in English. Ruth met her husband, Ed, when she took a job at the Rice Lake Dairy Queen one summer during college; they were married just six months later. Soon after college, Ruth and Ed started their family and had four children. “Mrs. Ricci” taught high school English for a few years at Rice Lake High School, and then stayed home to raise her children. Later, she began a career in advertising which she loved. Ruth was a member of the Rice Lake Board of Education for nine years, taught religious education for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was past president of Fortnightly and an active club member for over 50 years. Ruth was also a board member and active in fundraising for the Northern Star Theater.
Ruth loved playing tournament and couples bridge, traveling, shelling on Sanibel Island and spending time with her family and at her lake home on Lac Courtes Oreilles.
Ruth is survived by her children, Ron Ricci (Kim), Tory Quiggle (Fred), Tom Ricci (Yvonne) and Nicole Rude (Mayo); nine grandchildren, Katherine (Billy), Brittany (Brandon), Caeli (Donato), Briana, Logan, Gabriella, Dominic, Alexandra and Adam; and great-grandchildren, Ludovica Francesca, Gianlucca Fiorenzo Donato and Delphine Isabel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice Care Services at 2304 S Main St., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
