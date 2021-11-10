Ruth M. Lindahl, 86, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Ruth was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Moline, Illinois, to the late Harold and Iva (Sloan) Brill. After growing up in northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, she enlisted in the Women in the Air Force (WAF), eventually returning to the Kenosha area with her five children. In 1974 she relocated to Hayward and fell in love with the Northwoods and its people, especially her late husband, Wesley B. Lindahl. She worked with Wes in their gift store on Main Street and also began her real estate career before they retired to Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, to a more comfortable climate and frequent golf, with Ruth active in real estate, horse track racing and Mary Kay.
Ruth will be dearly missed by all her children, Douglas K. (Cindy Campbell) Hyneman of Eau Claire, Denise A. Knutson of Minot, North Dakota, Brian K. Hyneman of Monroe Township, New Jersey, Belinda K. (Mike) Raskie of the Village of Lake Hallie, and Kevin A. (Jan) Hyneman of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Bonnie, Kenny, Mindy, Jillian, Cassie, Devin, Carley, Sara, Mick, Sylvia, Kyle, Lindsey, Zachary, Wesley and Bethany; several great-grandchildren; two nieces, Vicky and Linda; one nephew, Michael; and other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her younger sister, Nancy Domenk; granddaughter, Belynda Ruth Raskie; and niece, Sandra.
Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls with Pastor Jerry Morris of Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire officiating. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Nov. 6 at the funeral home. Interment was in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.
Ruth will be remembered as a strong cancer survivor, grateful to the attentive care of health care workers at Mayo Health Services and the Wisconsin Veterans Home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
