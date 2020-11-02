July 12, 1937 — October 18, 2020
Ruth Louise Kukuska, 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her residence on Lake Namekagon.
She was born July 12, 1937, in a cabin on the West Fork of the Chippewa River, the daughter of William and Adeline (Deverel) Metcalf, and grew up in the Moose Lake area. She was united in marriage to John Rollo Kukuska on May 9, 2008. Ruth purchased the Wayside Inn in Hayward after years of working there as a waitress. She loved her spot on Lake Namekagon and enjoyed fishing and pontoon rides. She was a gracious host and often entertained family and friends for cookouts. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and a dedicated cribbage player. Ruth and John enjoyed spending their winters in Orange Beach, Alabama. Ruth was a walking history book and was the one to go to for information about her family and surrounding area.
She is survived by her beloved husband, John Kukuska of Cable; her children, Jayne (William) Pfeifer of Mesquite, Nevada, and Frederick (Lisa) Cook of Hayward; her grandson, Carl William Cook of Hayward; her sister-in-law, Beverly Metcalf of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence “Buck” Metcalf, Jack Metcalf, Frank Metcalf and Priscilla Henchel.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
