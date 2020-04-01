In light of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are closely following guidelines from the Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
The April 13 hearings this year will offer only on-line voting. The in-person hearings are canceled.
The online input option will be provided through a link that will be posted on the spring hearing page and will go live at 7 p.m. on April 13. The online version will remain open for three days (72 hours). Results will be posted as soon as they are available.
Wildlife questions
Questions 1-7 ask whether voters favor requiring the use of non-toxic ammunition on state owned or managed lands.
Question 8 asks whether the placement of non-agricultural artificial water sources in CWD areas as a bait attraction for deer should be restricted.
Question 10 asks whether the current nine-day firearms deer season, which begins on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, should be extended by adding 10 days.
The DNR says Wisconsin has one of the country’s shortest regular firearm deer seasons with just nine days of gun hunting for bucks. Providing additional firearm hunting opportunity that also includes bucks “would increase excitement and participation in our premier hunt and may be important for the future,” the DNR says. “A longer season would provide days of high-quality hunting with moderate hunting pressure, buffer impacts of bad weather on opening weekend, and generally expand hunting opportunities to more people.”
The proposed lengthier season would run until the day before the current December
firearm season for antlerless deer begins. Muzzleloaders, crossbows, and archery equipment will continue to be allowed with a gun deer license.
Question 13 asks if archery and crossbow buck tags should be allowed during the firearms deer season.
Question 16 asks whether deer baiting and feeding should be banned statewide, which would require legislation.
Question 17 asks if crossbow hunting should be closed during November, and re-opened when the traditional firearms deer season begins.
Question 18 asks if there should be a spring bear hunting season in Wisconsin.
During the Conservation Congress portion of the April 13 meeting, voters will be asked if earn-a-buck should be reinstated as deer herd management tool, pertaining to those areas where the deer herd is particularly dense.
Question 24 asks if there should be a 16-day firearms deer hunting season, starting on the Saturday nearest Nov.15.
Fishing questions
A Conservation Congress advisory question asks if voters would support reducing the daily bag limit for smallmouth bass on the Namekagon River and St. Croix River to one fish 18 inches or longer.
Another question asks if the daily bag limit for muskies on those two rivers should be reduced one fish per day of 50 inches or longer.
Another question asks if the opening day for musky fishing in the northern zone should be changed to the first Saturday in May, with May being catch-and-release only. The harvest season would begin on the Saturday nearest Memorial Day, as is the rule presently.
Another question asks if voters would favor allowing boating at faster than slow-no-wake speeds (at 100 or more feet from shore) on only those lakes with 50 or more acres of surface water that are currently not restricted to slow-no-wake zones.
Citizen resolutions
Each year, citizens can recommend changes to natural resource issues through the submittal of citizen resolutions.
Resolutions can either be emailed to SpringHearingInfo@Wisconsin.gov or typed hardcopies can be mailed to: Kari Lee-Zimmermann, Conservation Congress Liaison, P.O. Box 7921 WCC/4, Madison WI 53707-7921. All citizen resolutions must be received by close of business on April 6. Resolutions must also meet the requirements identified on the spring hearing webpage.
Those who complete the online input form (April 13-16) will be able to see the resolutions that were submitted by individuals indicating they reside in that county.
“This is an unprecedented time in history, and I’m glad that we have the online option so that we can continue to gather input on these important natural resource questions,” said Dr. Fredrick Prehn, chair of the Natural Resources Board. “The NRB applauds the Conservation Congress’ decision to utilize the online option-only this year and do its part to minimize the effects of this virus on our citizens. I hope that everyone who has an interest in the issues being discussed will utilize the online option to provide their input.”
Information about the spring hearing questions can be found on the DNR website (search keywords “Spring Hearings”).
“The recent implementation of online voting allows the WCC and its delegates the opportunity to vote without having to appear in person. Following the guidelines from state and federal agencies, members will still have the opportunity to let their voices be heard when it comes to conservation issues,” said Larry Bonde, chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.
“We understand the value of the in-person meeting for discussion and sharing of ideas, but our top priority is the health and safety of our citizens,” Bonde said. “We look forward to resuming the in-person meetings next year.”
WCC seats
Each year, citizens can recommend changes to natural resource issues through the submittal of citizen resolutions. In addition, two of the five WCC seats in each county are up for election.
County residents have the option to run for a seat on the Conservation Congress and to elect delegates from their county to represent their county views regarding natural resources on the Conservation Congress. Also, individuals can bring forth new conservation issues of a statewide nature to the attention of the Conservation Congress through the citizen resolution process.
“As far as the delegate elections go, we will be extending the terms of each of the WCC delegates by one year,” said Bonde. “If a current delegate no longer wishes to serve, the seat will become vacant and the county chair can appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term.”
