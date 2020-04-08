The Ruby’s Pantry community food share program will offer two drive-up food distributions at Hayward Wesleyan Church this month — Thursdays, April 9 and 16 — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is a need in the community because there is another 30 days of “sheltering in place” to get through, according to the program’s web site.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. and distribution will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Volunteers will check people in as they are seated in their car. Food then will be loaded into the vehicle’s trunk or cargo area.
Pre-registration is not available for the April 9 distribution. Volunteers are needed from 2-7 p.m. to help load cars, set up and prepare shares and other tasks. They are asked to bring their own masks or bandanas and if possible their own hand sanitizer, plus box cutters if they have them.
This program is open to everyone. It’s not a need-based program. There are no forms to fill out or qualification requirements. This program thrives when everyone participates. People are invited to come even if they feel you have enough: there may be neighbors, friends or relatives who could use your help.
Social Distancing Distribution Plan
Registration: Volunteers will check you in while you are in your car. Volunteers will place a tag on your car window indicating the number of shares you’ve ordered and have you open your trunk. From there you’ll drive slowly through the distribution lanes as volunteers load your trunk.
The program has increased the number of pre-paid shares to 50 per time-slot. Pre-register gives the organization a better idea of the number of shares needed and you’ll be ensured your share is available.
For more information, call 715-558-3186 or email RubysHayward@gmail.com.
