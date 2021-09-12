May 26, 1945 — August 15, 2021
Roy C. Deloney Sr., 76, of Minong, lost his life in a tragic accident, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Roy Clarence Deloney was born May 26, 1945, in Hayward, the son of Francis and Mary (DeBrot) Deloney. He worked for the Seafarers Union and later Ironworkers 512 (previously 563), retiring in 2004 as a lifetime member. Butch was a member of the Thunderbirds MC, the BPM MC and LCO. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Butch was a very helpful, generous person; his smile and laughter will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Davitt; sons, Bruce Deloney and Roy Deloney Jr.; sisters, Toni Karacay and Joan Erickson; and brother, Carl “Brian” Rice.
A Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Couderay, next to his mother, Mary “Dollie” Rice. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
