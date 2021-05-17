September 25, 1950 — May 9, 2021
Rosemary Houston, 70, of Hopkins, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Rosemary was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Delbert and Violet (Gavin) Walters. She was raised in Radisson and attended school there, graduating from Winter High School. Rosemary was joined in marriage to Guy Houston and moved to Couderay, where she raised their two children. After separating from her husband, Rosemary moved to Minneapolis and began work for John Alden Life Insurance Company, which later became Assurant. Rosemary worked as a supervisor for the company for nearly 30 years. Rosemary retired in 2017. In her retirement Rosemary enjoyed spending time with her family and vacations with her sisters. She was proud of her heritage and was planning a trip overseas.
Rosemary is survived by her two children, Guy (Debbi) Houston Jr. of Hayward and Rosemary (Andy Gaspar) Houston of Winston, Georgia; six grandchildren, Khloe (Spring) Holz Houston, Samantha Mittlesdorf, Tysa Froemel, Paul Mittlesdorf, Sabrina Houston and Josh Houston; five great-grandchildren; her mother, Violet Wells of Crystal, Minnesota; siblings, Edward (Sandy) Walters of Radisson, Kathy Walter of West Allis, Ernie Walters of Exeland, James Walters of Nevada, Carol Clancy of Milwaukee, Frank (Wendy) Walters of Crystal, Minnesota, and Judy Onstine of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert, and an infant brother, Donald.
A funeral service will be held for Rosemary at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Seeley Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with Rosemary’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
