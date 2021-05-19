Rose Shumate

August 4, 1960 — May 15, 2021
Rose M. Shumate, 60, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Rose Mary Shumate was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Hayward, the daughter of Nelson “Blackie” and Eunice M. (Sharlow) Shumate. Once you met her, she was a friend forever. In Rose’s own little ways, she was clever. Her hands held many teachings, from beadwork, to baskets to fry bread making. Her laugh could be heard from miles away, but her words were always here to stay. Bingo, fishing, garage sales and powwows were some of her most favorite things to do. Her heart was big and forever true. Rose put her love in everything she would do. As her spirit may have grew her wings, her heart still beats in me and you.
She is survived by children, Angelina Martin, Jeremy Shumate, Patrick Shumate, Darrell Cross and Matthew Taylor; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She also raised children Karita Red Eagle, Chad Merrit, David Gougé and Michael Cloud. Also surviving are a brother, Patrick Red Eagle; sister, Breanna Shumate; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Eunice; brother, Richard Red Eagle; and sister, Donna Red Eagle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, May 20, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.
Honorary bearers will be Bahe Begay, David Decora, Steven Isham, Joshua Martin and Michael Red Eagle.
Casket Bearers will be David LaMorie, Julian Martin, Dustin Metzig, Bryton Parral, Brennan Potack and Corey Red Eagle.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
