Roger W. Swanson, 77, of Beachwood, Ohio, and previously of Stone Lake, died on March 25, 2020, at Ahuja Hospital in Beachwood.
He was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Barron to Mathilda (Carlson) and Verner Swanson. Roger grew up in Barron and graduated from Barron High school in 1961. He attended La Crosse State and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Sperry Univac, later called Unisys, in Minneapolis doing computer design until 1991. He also worked for Jonco Die Co. in Minneapolis doing steel rule computer assisted design. In 1967 Roger married Carolyn (Carrie) Frisbie and they raised their family in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Roger loved sports and was an active participant in high school, and with his family as they were growing up. He loved hunting and fishing, along with swimming, running and biking. He even enjoyed completing many triathlons and road and mountain bike races.
In 2001 Roger and Carrie bought their retirement home on Big Sissabagama in Stone Lake and Roger continued his love for fishing and biking and snowmobiling as long as his health permitted it. The last year of his life his health deteriorated rapidly after a disabling fall and a struggle with depression and dementia. In October he moved to Ohio to be close to Carrie as she underwent special cancer treatment at University Hospital in Cleveland, where they had the support of their daughter. Another bad fall resulting in more fractures, pneumonia and congestive heart failure brought Roger’s fight to the end amid the worst, or so we thought, of the COVID crisis. This resulted in restrictions that made saying goodbye very difficult for his family. We had hoped to have a memorial service this summer but further complications and long distance travel restrictions are making that also seem unwise. A memorial has been given to Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward toward their new pavilion in Roger’s name.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Tilla Swanson.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Carrie); children, Kristin (Peter) Shaw of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Nathan Swanson and grandchildren Madeline and Lane Swanson, all of Lake Bluff, Illinois; and brother, Allan (Judy) Swanson of Elkins, West Virginia; in addition to nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Roger loved his family, loved the great outdoors and the Northwoods, and did everything he could to enjoy it to the fullest. We are confident he is in a much happier place.
