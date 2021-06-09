Roger A. Baumann, 85, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
Roger Allan Baumann was born April 26, 1936, in Wausau, the son of Harry and Verna (Lueck) Baumann. He was raised in Hamburg, Wisconsin, on the family farm. He graduated from high school in Athens, Wisconsin, in 1954 and joined the U.S. Army and served from Oct. 12, 1955 until March 18, 1957, when he was honorably discharged. After his time in the Army, he returned to the family farm and worked at a local cheese factory. On Oct. 14, 1960, Roger was joined in marriage to Judith E. Zastrow in Wausau. Roger and Judy moved to Wisconsin Rapids, where Roger began work with Consolidated Paper. He worked for the paper mill for 25 years and then retired in 1985 and moved to Hayward. Roger and Judy had built a small cabin in 1967 on Nelson Lake and in their retirement they made that cabin into their year-around home. Roger enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, cutting wood, playing with his grandchildren and traveling. He loved riding his motorcycle and snowmobile, attending auctions and selling items at flea markets. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward.
Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; two children, Allan (Linda) Baumann of Vesper, Wisconsin, and Jim (Donna) Baumann of Yoder, Colorado; five grandchildren, Tanya (Andy) Dunaj, Tracy (Joe) Ostrander, Ben (Aleisha) Baumann, Tiffany (Jaime) Adkisson and Kurt Baumann; six great-grandchildren, Maddison, Alex, Tianna, Kristie, Johnny and Gavin; one sister, Nancy (Don) Voelker of Wausau; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service celebrating Roger’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Roy Berquist officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Online condolences for Roger’s family may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
