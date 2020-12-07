Robyn Bradford

November 15, 1968 — November 30, 2020

Robyn Ann Bradford, 52, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, in Chetek. She was born on Nov. 15, 1968, in Ann Arbor, the daughter of William and Roberta Bradford.

Robyn was a dedicated artist and especially loved to paint. She enjoyed the outdoors and taking long walks in the wilderness. Family was most important to Robyn. She greatly loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Esiban Parent of Saline, Michigan, Lawrence (Liz Kirkland) Parent of Hayward, Rosendo Parent of Duluth, BillyJack Parent of Saline, Michigan, and Bird Parent of Hayward; her grandchildren, Bonnie Tanner-Fahrlander and Leif Parent; her parents, Bill and Roberta Bradford; her siblings, Cathy (Richard Knapp) Fillmore of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Christopher (Donna) Bradford of High Pointe, North Carolina, and Michael (Kathy) Fillmore of Saline; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her grandparents, Homer and Catherine Bradford, and Wheeler and Mary Helen Calender.

Tribal Funeral Rites were held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in LCO.

