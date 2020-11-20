June 25, 1937 — November 18, 2020
Robert “Bob” Bergum, 83, Hayward, passed away on Thursday, November 18, at Essentia–St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Robert William Bergum was born June 25, 1937, in Ladysmith, the son of Clifford and Ruby (Patterson) Bergum. He was raised and attended school in Hayward. In his youth he worked as a downhill ski instructor at Telemark Resort. After graduating from Hayward High School, Bob continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. Bob began his teaching career at Horace Mann Junior High School near Wausau. On March 25, 1961, Bob was joined in marriage to Janis Kay Allar in Superior. They lived in Wausau while Bob continued to teach geography and audio visual for ten years at Horace Mann Junior High. In 1973, Bob began work as a realtor for Hayward Lakes Realty. This was to be his summer job while continuing his teaching career. After a successful summer the owners of the real estate company persuaded him to make this his full-time career. He and Janis also purchased Eatons Bay Resort which they operated for several years. Bob continued on as a Realtor and earned his appraiser’s license for both residential and commercial property. He began Bergum Appraisal in 1990 and was operating that business until the time he contracted COVID-19. At the time of his death, Bob was the oldest active appraiser in the state of Wisconsin. Throughout Bob’s life he was an active person who enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities. He skied the American Birkebeiner in Hayward over 30 times and also was a Worldloppet Master. He also enjoyed running, cycling, kayaking, hunting and fishing. He was proud to have climbed to the peak of Mt. Rainier twice. For the past 50 years he cut and split wood to heat his home throughout the winter months. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church and was an assistant minister there. He volunteered with his tractor to maintain the Hayward Area Hospital bike and ski trails.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janis; three children, Mark (Elizabeth) Bergum of Hayward, Brenda (Christopher) Goss of Stowe, Vermont, and Brian Bergum of Hayward; three grandchildren, Parker, Ruby and Jasper; one brother, Richard (Kathy) Bergum of Hayward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Thomas John Bergum.
A memorial service will be held for Bob on Saturday, November 28, at the First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic the family and church are requesting that only family members attend the service and friends join the service by the livestream being offered through the church website, www.firstlutheranhaywardwi.org. The service for Bob will be livestreamed and recorded so community members will be able to participate. A drop box for stories, memories, photos and memorials for Bob will be available at First Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward Sports Center, PO Box 475, Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
