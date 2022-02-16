Robert H. Skweres Sr., 54, of Drummond died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
Robert Harold Skweres was born March 14, 1967, in Chicago, the son of Daniel and Linda (Kurowski) Skweres. He graduated from Dundee Crown High School in 1985. Bob worked with his parents in their restaurant in Hayward before driving a tow truck. In 1995 Bob started working for Johnson Timber Corp. of Hayward and ran the Ashland yard. In 2019 he moved to Verso Paper Corp. until they closed in 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; daughters, Kathryn (Cody Occhino) Thake and Carlene Skweres; son, Robert (Hallie Rae) Skweres Jr.; stepson, Paul (Kathryn) Kneeland; grandchildren, Bayla and Cameron Skweres; brothers, Dan (Donna) Skweres, Joe (Debbie) Skweres and John (Marla) Skweres; sisters, April Skweres and Barbara (Phillip) Martin; and many nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Linda.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
