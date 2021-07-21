Robert (Bob) S. Pendleton Sr., 93, of Hayward successfully ran his race and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord Savior on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Spooner Health System.
He was born Aug. 29, 1926, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of James and Ruby (Smith) Pendleton. He led an adventurous life. After high school, he headed west to work on the railroad, then shortly after he made his way to the logging camp in Oregon and became a cat-skinner. Later, he felt the call to serve his country as a seaman with the Merchant Marines, earning the rank of 3rd Mate. After the Merchant Marines, he went to work on a fire-boat in Puget Sound, Washington. While in Seattle, Bob heard about the Florida Everglades. His adventurous spirit led him to south Florida, where he started his own Everglades Airboat Guide Service. He also was a water ski instructor, airplane pilot, ship captain, stock car driver, started his own window tinting business, and many more business endeavors.
He met the love of his life, Lois Bare, and married Oct. 1, 1950. A family of five children would follow. In the early 1970s, Bob, Lois and the family discovered Hayward while adventuring across the United States on vacation. It all started at the Wanigan Pancake House at Lumberjack Bowl, when Bob and family were drawn to the logrolling fun taking place across the bowl. He and his family became very involved with the various events. Bob would eventually lead the push to bring the National Lumberjack Championships to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 1976.
In the 1980s, Bob began purchasing property in the Hayward area and moved here full time. He made his home at his 400-acre farm across from the KOA Campground north of town. Bob had many passions, including logrolling, ax throwing, roller blading, mountain biking, tennis, dancing, snow and waterskiing. He loved all animals, often fostering injured animals back to health. It was common at meals to be joined by recovering wildlife such as raccoons, owls, opossum, birds and many more critters.
Bob was avid about the importance of community involvement. Over the years he was engaged from Florida to Hayward with the Rotary, Lions, Chamber of Commerce, Audubon Society, Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, Civil Air Patrol, Boy Scouts of America, area churches and all Hayward sport’s teams. He loved to watch the Hawks play baseball and to cheer on the Hurricane soccer team.
He enjoyed the fellowship of First Lutheran Church and eventually worshipped at the Hayward Wesleyan Church. Special thanks to Pastor Loretta and Pastor Chad as they visited and supported the family through our dad’s going home process.
Bob is survived by his five children, Bobby (Victoria Wall) of Hayward, Sandra (Rick) Harbst of Carrollton, Texas, Penny (Allen) Weiner of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ken (Deb Standaert) of Cumberland and Bonnie (Ron) Kubarek of Hayward; seven grandchildren;, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; two brothers, Ken (Linda) of Indianapolis and Monte (Linda) of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; and brother, James.
A committal service with military honors will be held for Bob at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward High School soccer program.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
