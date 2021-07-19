July 16, 2021
Robert Lester Jr., 85, of Springbrook passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the Record.
A memorial service celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later time in the Earl Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hayward Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with Robert’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
