Robert Hilke

May 10, 1952 — October 23, 2020
Robert “Bob” John Hilke, 68, of Ripon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth
Bob was born May 10, 1952, in Ripon, the son of Lawrence and Ruthmary (Wastrack) Hilke. He graduated from Ripon High School. Bob worked at Oshkosh Truck for 28 years. On Oct. 16, 1995, Bob married Caryl Krause in Hayward on his hunting land. He and Caryl owned and operated Pastimes Pub and Grill in Ripon. Bob was a member of Relic Riders and looked forward to organizing the four-wheeler trip they went on every Thursday. He was also a member of NRA and the Green Lake Area Tavern League and past treasurer. He was an avid deer hunter and in his earlier years enjoyed golf and bowling and was proud of his perfect 300.
Survivors include his wife, Caryl Hilke of Ripon; son, Kelly (Melissa) Hilke of Ripon; grandson, Kyle Hilke of Ripon; two sisters, Kate Wickens of Hernando, Florida, and Mary (Fred) Busse of Appleton; mother-in-law, Doris Tetzlaff of Rosendale, Wisconsin; stepson, Clark (Becky) Krause of Ripon; stepbrother, Steve Kloehn of Waukau, Wisconsin; three nephews, Steve (Aubry) Busse of Iowa, Dennis (Jessica) Busse of Alaska and Jeff (Megan) Busse of Minnesota; his favorite four-legged friend, Simba; and special friends in northern Wisconsin, Kevin and Robin Tripp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruthmary Hilke; stepmother, Lenora Hilke; brother-in-law, Steven Wickens; and father-in-law, Bud Tetzlaff.
Come join us for a Celebration of Life and a light lunch with a toast for Bob from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Pastimes Bar and Grill. A memorial is being established in his name.
Online condolences may be shared at www.butzinmarchant.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.