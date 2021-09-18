March 11, 1947 — September 8, 2021
Robert Fredrick Salzman, 74, died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born March 11, 1947, in Rice Lake to Fred and Lucille (Cross) Salzmann. After graduating from Hayward High School, Bob married his best friend, Janice Jensen, in Spooner on Oct. 26, 1968, and spent the next 52 years enjoying life, in love. Together they raised two wonderful children, Scott and Jeanne.
Robert was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren and was a guiding example to them all. Bob was a trustee at the House of Faith Church in Tomah. He taught Sunday school and ‘Children’s Church’ at the Assembly of God Church in Black River Falls as well. He was a Royal Ranger leader for many years, sharing his prowess at fire-building and fishing with youth. Bob would help anyone in need, as he could build, make or fix just about anything, being a self-taught carpenter and welder.
When Bob wasn’t helping others or teaching, he was working as an over the road truck driver. He loved to drive, even while he wasn’t working. He was on the move all the time. He loved to travel with Janice and the kids, especially the vacations out west to the Black Hills, the Badlands or to Colorado. Back home he loved to hunt, fish and have fun. He was a member of the ATV club in Hatfield, and the 4-wheel drive club in Tomah. Bob and Janice in his younger years thrived on hill climbing and mud bogging and he always carried and extra set of chains with him for helping those less experienced than himself.
During his quieter moments Bob enjoyed singing and listening to country-western music. He enjoyed reading his Louis L’Amour novels. He was an amateur artist who loved to draw and doodle, even making his own blueprints for his projects. Robert always had a joke to share and was a master at the comedic pause…. He will forever be missed and loved.
Surviving Robert are his wife, Janice; his children, Scott Robert Salzman of Hatfield and Jeanne (Justin) Pollack of Camp Douglas; his grandchildren, Robert “Bobby,” Riley, Rhyston, Rowyn, Ruger, Sawyer and Berkley; his brothers, Darrell (Bonnie) Salzman and Henry (Jeran “Gina”) Salzmann; his sisters, Elaine Salzman, Judy Detray, Lillian (Mark) Suino; and sister-in law, Dana Salzmann.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister Sharon; his brothers, Larry Salzman and Glen Salzmann; and brothers-in-law, Fred Detray and Jack Logan.
Services for Bob will be held at a later date. Details on time and place will be announced.
The Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water Street, Black River Falls, is assisting the family.
