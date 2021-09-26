Robert McLeod

July 30, 1945 — September 18, 2021

Robert McLeod, 76, of Ashland died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.

Robert was born July 30, 1945, in Madison, the son of Daniel and Mable “Jennie” McLeod. He graduated from Hayward High School, then attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bob’s first job was freshman coach at Clintonville, Wisconsin. He was then head coach at Lake Holcomb High School before moving to Ashland to become head coach for the Ashland Oredockers. Bob was also a motivational speaker and encouraged all the sports teams. He was a member of the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church and was also a fill in for the pastor.

He is survived by his brother, Charles (Dorothy) McLeod; sister, Annetta (Vern) Barger; nieces, Amy Barger, Ruth (Ken) Humbert, Linda (Perry) Jones and Michelle McLeod; and nephews, Victor (Charlene) Barger and Andrew Barger.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Jennie; sister, Alice (Ken) Campbell; brother, Daniel (Gweneth) McLeod; and nieces, Annette Hern and Jenny Campbell.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, with Pastor Tim Young officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ashland.

Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

