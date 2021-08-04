Robert Bomkamp

Robert J. Bomkamp, 63, of Hayward passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Robert John Bomkamp was born March 13, 1958, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Theodore and Clara (Fincutter) Bomkamp. He was raised and did his schooling in Waukegan and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After a year with the Marines, Robert was medically discharged and returned to Waukegan, where he worked maintaining an industrial center. He spent over 10 years in Illinois and then moved to Washburn, where he worked at Washburn Iron Works. Robert moved to Hayward and began doing property maintenance for over 20 homes in the Hayward area. While living in Hayward he started his own pet shop and offered exotic birds, fish and reptiles. He loved his six dogs and taking them swimming. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Amber Miner of Gurnee, Illinois; four grandchildren, Spencer Dement, Phoenix Stroud, Savannah Stroud and Kaleb Soderberg; brother, John (Jenna Evenson) Bomkamp of Minong; three sisters, Marilyn (Marvin) Shroyer of Hurricane, Utah, Janice (Jim) Fischer of Rice Lake and Patricia Popoca of Waukegan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jim, Tom and Ted Bomkamp.
A memorial service will be held for Robert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Spider Lake Church, Mainstreet Campus, with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating. Interment will be at a later time in Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Robert’s name may be directed to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
